NEW YORK — Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes has been named the NHL's first star of the week after putting up eight points over his last three games.

Hughes had a goal and seven assists as the Canucks recorded three wins and extended their point streak to seven games (6-0-1).

The Canucks' captain got the bulk of his points in a 10-1 rout of the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. He recorded a goal and four assists to become the second defenceman in Canucks history to record a five-point game.

His other three assists came in a 5-2 win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cam Talbot and Anaheim Ducks centre Mason McTavish were also honoured by the league for their play last week.

Talbot had a 3-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average and a shutout last week to take second-star honours, while third-star McTavish had three goals and two assists in three games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.