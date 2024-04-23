Vancouver Canucks star goalie Thatcher Demko will miss Tuesday's Game 2 against the Nashville Predators with an injury, head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed to the media.

Demko, who was absent from the gameday morning skate in Vancouver, is considered day-to-day, Tocchet said. He added that Demko did skate Monday and noted the injury is not connected to the goaltender's previous knee injury.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that the injury is, though, to the same knee, even if it may not be a reoccurrence of the same injury.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the injury happened late in Game 1 and he played through it. Demko had an MRI on Monday and is questionable for the remainder of the opening round series.

Demko returned for the last two games of the regular season after being sidelined since mid-March with a knee injury.

The Canucks leaned largely on Casey DeSmith with Demko sidelined. The 32-year-old went 12-9-6 in the regular season with a .896 save percentage and a 2.89 GAA. Arturs Silovs also saw four starts this season, going 3-0-1 with an .881 save percentage and a 2.47 GAA.

Vancouver struggled during Demko's absence, posting a 7-5-2 while he was sidelined.

The two-time All-Star, had a career season in 2023-24, posting a 35-14-2 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. The 28-year-old stopped 20 of 22 shots during Sunday's Game 1 win over the Predators.

The Canucks will attempt to take a 2-0 series lead over the Predators on Tuesday night.