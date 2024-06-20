Canucks grant Mikheyev permission to seek trade, agent confirms

The Vancouver Canucks have granted permission to Ilya Mikheyev's camp to speak with other NHL teams regarding a trade, his agent Dan Milstein confirmed to Postmedia on Thursday.

Mikheyev, 29, recorded 11 goals and 31 points in 78 games with the Canucks last season. He did not record a point in 11 playoff games before his team was eliminated in the second round by the Edmonton Oilers.

The 6-foot-2 winger is entering the third season of a four-year, $19 million contract with an annual cap hit of $47.5 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season.

While Mikheyev appears to be seeking a fresh start, the Canucks could be looking for cap space after inking defenceman Filip Hronek to an eight-year, $58 million extension this week, with other key contributors slated for free agency on July 1. Defencemen Tyler Myers and Nikita Zadorov are pending UFAs, along with trade-deadline addition Elias Lindholm.

CapFriendly projects the Canucks to have $18.6 million in cap space this summer with 17 players under contract if Tucker Poolman remains on long-term injured reserve.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019, Mikheyev has 60 goals and 131 points in 270 games split between the Maple Leafs and Canucks.