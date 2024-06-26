Vancouver Canucks winger Ilya Mikheyev has waived his no-trade clause for a deal that will see him join the Chicago Blackhawks, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Mikheyev, 29, signed a four-year, $19 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $4.75 million, with the Canucks ahead of the 2022-23 season and has two years remaining on the contract.

The Russian scored 11 goals and 20 assists over 78 games with the Canucks in 2023-24, but didn't record a point in 11 postseason contests as Vancouver made it to the second-round where they fell to the Edmonton Oilers.

Mikheyev, who spent the first three seasons of his NHL career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, netted 13 goals and 15 assists over 46 games with the Canucks in 2022-23, his first season in Vancouver.