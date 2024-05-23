The National Hockey League announced Thursday that Vancouver's Patrik Allvin, Dallas' Jim Nill and Florida's Bill Zito are the three finalists for the 2023-24 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.

Allvin oversaw big season in Vancouver where the Canucks improved by a league-high 26 points in the standings. They captured the Pacific Division and were the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with 109 points. The Canucks advanced to the second round of the playoffs before being eliminated in seven games by the Edmonton Oilers. In January 2023, he hired Rick Tocchet as head coach, who in his first full season with the team, won the 2023-24 Jack Adams Awards as the NHL's top head coach.

In Dallas, Nill's Stars led the Western Conference with 113 points and are in the Western Conference Final. In his 11th season as Stars GM, this is Nill's fourth nomination, winning the trophy for the first time in 2022-23. He is aiming to be the first GM since Lou Lamoriello (2019-20 - 2020-21) to capture the award in consecutive seasons.

Under Zito, the Panthers have advanced to the Eastern Conference Final for the second straight year after a regular season where they netted 110 points. The Panthers made it to the Stanley Cup Final last season and won the Presidents' Trophy in 2021-22 with a franchise record 58 wins.