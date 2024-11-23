Vancouver Canucks top defenceman Quinn Hughes was ejected in the first period of Saturday's game in the nation's capital for a hit on Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris.

The incident happened just over halfway through the opening period when Hughes pushed Norris into the boards from behind. Norris was shaken up and was cut on the play, but returned to the ice minutes later.

Hughes received a five minute major for boarding as well as a game misconduct.

The 25-year-old Hughes is having a solid start to the 2024-25 season, recording four goals and 15 assists over 18 games.

Norris, 25, has eight goals and five assists through 19 games.