Canucks say X account compromised after post featuring Elon Musk appears

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks say their official account on the X social media platform was compromised on Monday.

The NHL team sent out a statement saying to "disregard any recent posts" and that it is working with the platform to resolve the issue.

The statement comes after a post showing a video of billionaire Elon Musk announcing a $20-million cryptocurrency giveaway was pinned to the top of the Canucks' feed. Musk is the owner of the X platform.

Replies were turned off for the post.

The Canucks X account appeared to be operating normally before that.

Earlier messages included a promotion of Monday's NHL draft lottery and an announcement that defenceman Marcus Pettersson was joining Sweden's team at the world hockey championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.