The Vancouver Canucks have traded defenceman Carson Soucy to the New York Rangers in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2025, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Soucy, 30, has three goals and 10 points in 59 games this season while averaging 18:22 of ice time.

The 6-foot-5 left-shot defenceman is on the second season of a three-year, $9.75 million contract with an annual cap hit of $3.25 million.

After the emergence of defenceman Elias Pettersson and the addition of Marcus Pettersson from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 31, Soucy’s role on the blueline was diminished, leading to his departure.

Drafted 137th overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2013, Soucy has 26 goals and 84 points in 349 career games split between the Wild, Seattle Kraken, and Canucks.