The Vancouver Canucks have traded forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have acquired a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for F Anthony Beauvillier. pic.twitter.com/Biiz96UmLD — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 29, 2023

Beauvillier is in the final season of a three-year, $12.45 million contract signed in September of 2021.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes that the Blackhawks will take on the entirety of Beauvillier's $4.15 million cap hit this season.

Chicago adds a proven NHL forward to a thinning group while Vancouver frees up some cap space that should come in handy down the line. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 29, 2023

Beauvillier, 26, has two goals and six assists over 22 games with the Canucks this season.

Vancouver acquired Beauvillier from the New York Islanders as part of the Bo Horvat deal in January of last season.

For his career, the native of Sorel-Tracy, Que., has 113 goals and 124 assists over 512 career games split between the Isles and Canucks. He also has 15 goals and 14 assists over 49 career playoff games, all with the Islanders.

New York selected Beauvillier with the 28th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Earlier Tuesday, the Blackhawks announced that veteran forward Corey Perry was placed unconditional waivers for purposes of contract termination.

"After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player's Contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments," the team said in a release. "As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately."

Vancouver sits third in the Pacific Division with a 14-7-1 record while Chicago is last in the Central Division with a 6-13-0 record.