The Vancouver Canucks have traded defenceman Mark Friedman to the Nashville Predators for future considerations.

The 29-year-old native of Toronto hasn't recorded a point in five games with the Canucks this season, adding one goal and five assists in 20 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks.

Friedman has 93 games of NHL experience with the Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Canucks, recording four goals and nine assists. He has one goal in six career playoff games.

Friedman is making $775,000 this season and will be a free agent on July 1.