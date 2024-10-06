The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Nils Hoglander to a three-year, $9 million contract extension.

Hoglander's new contract will begin in the 2025-26 season and features an average annual value of $3 million.

“We were all impressed with the way Nils came into training camp and approached the preseason,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin in a release. “His work ethic, tenacity and motor have helped him establish himself as an NHL player and we feel with our continued support and development he has a lot more room to grow both on and off the ice.”

The 23-year-old native of Sweden had a career season in 2023-24, recording 24 goals and 12 assists over 80 games. Hoglander added one goal and one assist in 11 playoff games.

Hoglander has 50 goals and 40 assists over 221 career games with the Canucks.

Selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Hoglander is entering the final season of a two-year, $2.2 million contract.