The Vancouver Canucks have signed goalie Kevin Lankinen to a five-year, $22.5 million contract extension, featuring an average annual value of $4.5 million, the team announced on Friday.

With regular starter Thatcher Demko only playing 17 games this season due to injury, the 29-year-old Lankinen has kept the Canucks in playoff contention with a 19-8-7 record alongside a 2.53 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage over 34 games in 2024-25, his first season with the organization. He has also posted four shutouts.

“Kevin has done a great job for us in net this season,” general manager Patrik Allvin said. “Right from the start of the year, he has shown a strong desire to compete and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win hockey games. A good leader and teammate, we wouldn’t be in the position we are in right now without his strong play.”

Lankinen signed a one-year, $875,000 contract with the Canucks in September following stints with the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators. Lankinen is on pace to shatter his previous career best of 37 appearances set during his rookie year in the NHL with the 'Hawks in 2020-21.

Undrafted to begin his career, Lankinen has a record of 64-51-19 with a .905 save percentage and a 2.94 GAA over 146 NHL games.

The native of Helsinki represented Finland at the recent 4 Nations Face-Off, picking up an overtime win over Sweden before being pulled after allowing four goals on 13 shots against Canada.

Demko's future in question?

Demko hasn't played since Feb. 8 and is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury. He continues to be limited after first being injured in the postseason last spring.

The 29-year-old netminder is under contract through next season at a cap hit of $5 million.

For the season, Demko is 6-6-3 with a .891 save percentage and a 2.87 goals-against average, well off his 35-14-2 record last season with a .918 save percentage and a 2.45 GAA.

Drafted by the Canucks in the second round of the 2014 draft, Demko has a career record of 122-87-20 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.80 GAA.

Vancouver is holding onto the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 63 points in 55 games.