Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is out week-to-week with a lower leg injury suffered during Monday's win in Utah, the team announced on Tuesday.

Ovechkin, who is attempting to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record of 894 this season, will have further evaluation with team physicians in on Wednesday.

The incident occurred 5:30 into the third period of Washington's 6-2 rout of the Utah Hockey Club when forward Jack McBain and Ovechkin collided knee-on knee.

Ovechkin remained down on the ice for several moments, but was able to skate off under his own power and head to the Capitals' dressing room.

The Capitals were leading 4-2 at the time of the incident with Ovechkin scoring a pair of goals, a night after recording a hat trick against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ovechkin now has a league-leading 15 goals and 25 points in 18 games this season.

The 39-year-old Russian winger increased his career goal total to 868, which is 27 shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record of 894.

Washington is coming off a 3-0 road trip, outscoring their opponents 16-3, and sit first in the Metropolitan Division with a 13-4-1 record. The Caps are returning home and will host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.