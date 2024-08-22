Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin can make NHL history during the 2024-25 season.

Entering his 20th NHL season, the 38-year-old Russian winger sits at 853 goals, which is 41 behind Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal scoring record of 894.

Capitals centre Dylan Strome, who recorded an assist on Ovechkin's 801st goal in December of 2022 which tied him with Gordie Howe for second on the all-time list, believes Ovechkin will catch Gretzky at some point over the next couple years.

"Obviously everybody is hoping for this year is a big year. Whether it's this year or next year, I think it's going to happen at some point and we're all excited and going to try to get him the puck as much as we can and help him out," Strome said Thursday morning during an appearance on TSN 1050's First Up. "He doesn't need too much help, but anytime you can give a guy with that hard of a shot a one-timer, somewhere in the offensive zone, it's usually a good chance for us to score. Everyone is excited. I know he's excited and looking to build off the last half of last year and we'll be ready to go come October."

Ovechkin got off to a slow start in 2023-24, scoring just eight goals over the first 43 games, leading many to believe he may not have enough left in the tank to reach Gretzky. The second half of the season was a different story, however, as the nine-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner netted 23 goals in his final 36 games to get the Caps into the playoffs.

Strome assisted on 14 of Ovechkin's 31 goals last season.

"I think he's very, very humble and when it comes to what he's done in his career, he's very humble and he's very appreciative of his teammates,” Strome told NHL.com earlier this week. “I've noticed that the last couple years where even if it is a record-setting goal he gets, a 50th goal, his 800th goal, he's always thanking other people first and giving credit to other people first. Of course he thinks about the [all-time] record. He's going to maybe be the greatest goal-scorer in the history of the NHL so we're in it with him and hopefully it's this year."

A three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner and 2018 Stanley Cup champion, Ovechkin has recorded at least 40 goals in 13 of his 19 seasons.

“There's been a lot more seasons of 40-plus goals for him than there have been without 40-plus goals for him," Strome told NHL.com. "Everyone counted him out throughout 40 games last year and he really took off in the second half, so I'd expect a lot of the second half ‘Ovi’ that we got last year. We are all waiting for it, and we'll be ready. I'll be looking to pass to him of course."

Despite a strong run to end the regular season, the Capitals were swept by the New York Rangers in the first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They should be playoff contenders in the Metropolitan Division again this season with the additions of forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois, Andrew Mangiapane, Taylor Raddysh, Brandon Duhaime, defencemen Jakob Chychrun and Matt Roy and goalie Logan Thompson over the summer.

The 27-year-old Strome, who scored 27 goals and 40 assists over 82 games in 2023-24, is entering the second season of a five-year, $25 million contract.