Heading into Sunday's Game 4 between the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals, question marks remain in terms of who will be available to play in net.

The Canadiens called up goalie Cayden Primeau from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Sunday morning after regular starter Sam Montembeault suffered a lower-body injury in the second period of Game 3.

Montembeault was not at the morning skate as head coach Martin St. Louis told the media that he's considered day-to-day, meaning backup Jakub Dobes is likely to get the start in Game 4.

In other injury news, forward Patrik Laine and defenceman David Savard both missed the morning skate as well. However, St. Louis seemed confident Savard would be able to play.

Laine missed Game 3 with an upper-body injury.

In Game 3, with the Canadiens set to go on the power play midway through the period, Montembeault pulled himself from the game during a commercial break with the team announcing he will not return to the game.

Montembeault had turned aside 11 of 13 shots he faced on the night as the game was tied 2-2 when he left.

Dobes played the rest of the way, stopping seven of eight shots as the Habs won 6-3 to pick up their first win of the series.

If Montembeault can't play on Sunday, Primeau will likely be used as a backup for Dobes as the Canadiens were forced to use an emergency backup on Friday.

The 28-year-old Montembeault posted a 31-24-7 record with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage alongside four shutouts this season.

Thompson skates with Capitals

Despite leaving Friday's Game 3 in significant pain, Capitals starting goalie Logan Thompson was on the ice with his teammates for Sunday morning's skate at Bell Centre ahead of Game 4.

Thompson and backup Charlie Lindgren left the ice together, giving no indication who is expected to start the game.

Head coach Spencer Carbery said both Thompson and forward Aliaksei Protas, who hasn't played since Feb. 4 with a foot injury, are game-time decisions.

Thompson suffered the injury in the third period when teammate Dylan Strome crashed into him following a goal by the Habs.

The 28-year-old was helped off the ice and was unable to put much weight on his left leg. Lindgren played the remainder of the game for the Caps.

Thompson has been strong for Washington all season, posting a 31-6-6 record with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage alongside two shutouts.

Washington leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.