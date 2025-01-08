Capitals prospects Leonard, Hutson impress on big stage

Ryan Leonard darted over the blue line and dropped the puck to Cole Hutson.

The defenceman moved into the slot, froze an opponent, changed his angle and fired a shot in off the post.

The United States was back level with Finland 3-3 in the gold-medal game at the world junior hockey championship — on its way to eventually securing the country's second straight men's under-20 title.

The Americans were smiling in the aftermath. So were the Washington Capitals.

The club selected Leonard with the No. 8 overall pick at the 2023 NHL draft, while Hutson went 43rd the following year.

Leonard, 19, was named tournament MVP at the world juniors after captaining the U.S. with five goals and five assists across seven games. Hutson, 18, led the event in scoring with 11 points (three goals, eight assists). Both players were also voted as media all-stars.

"To come out on the winning end was pretty special," Washington head coach Spencer Carbery told reporters earlier this week. "Proud of those guys."

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis also tweeted congratulations.

The franchise focused on a playoff push and Alex Ovechkin's quest to surpass Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record also appears to have a bright future with young talent waiting in the wings.

Carbery was impressed how the U.S. battled back late in the second period down 3-1 to tie the score through 40 minutes and set the stage for Teddy Stiga's OT clincher and a dramatic 4-3 triumph.

"They problem-solved the frustration," he said of Leonard and Hutson combining on the third American goal. "They turned it into, 'How are we going to positively impact this game?' Those two guys stepped up."

U.S. bench boss David Carle called Leonard his team's "emotional leader" in Ottawa.

"We know what he can do skill-wise and physicality-wise," Carle said of the six-foot, 200-pound winger following the gold-medal win. "Just calm, steady on the bench, in the locker room."

Carle added that Hutson, the younger brother of Montreal Canadiens rookie defenceman Lane Hutson, was instructed to rein in his freewheeling approach early in the tournament.

"It didn't take anything away (offensively) … it actually enhanced it," Carle said of the five-foot-11, 171-pound defender. "World-class. Everything that he does is exceptional."

U.S. forward James Hagens, who plays alongside Leonard at Boston College and against Boston University's Hutson in the NCAA, said both left their marks on the national team program.

"Always knew how great of a player he was," the 18-year-old expected to be one of the first names off June's NHL draft board said of Hutson. "Tough to get the puck off his stick. It's just understanding that when you're on the ice with him, he's gonna make a play."

Hutson added Leonard, who was booed every time he touched the puck in Sunday's final at Canadian Tire Centre, had his character shine through as he battled both opponents and adversity.

"One of those guys that you can rely on," Hutson said. "When big moments come, he takes over the game."

Hutson didn't immediately know he led the world juniors in scoring — the first defenceman to ever sit alone atop of the stats sheet — with the chance at a three-peat on home soil in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., the next target as a potential returnee.

"We won a gold medal," he said. "All I really care about."

OUT OF THE SHADOW

Hutson's older brother was a second-round pick by Montreal in 2022 before starring for two seasons at Boston University.

Lane Hutson, the NHL's rookie of the month for December, has 30 points (three goals, 27 assists) through 40 games in 2024-25 after also winning world junior gold with the U.S. last year.

After a standout performance in Ottawa, Cole Hutson is looking to get his due.

"I hope I'm treated with a little bit of respect," he said. "Lane's made a pass for me my whole life, but I think it's time I finally branch off and do my own things."

Cole Hutson's 11 points bested his sibling's total across 14 combined world junior games at the 2023 and 2024 tournaments by one.

"I knew that," he said with a smile.

HONOURING JOHNNY

The U.S. had a stall reserved for Johnny Gaudreau's No. 13 jersey in their locker room throughout the tournament.

Gaudreau, who played 10 NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets, and younger brother Matthew died in August after they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in New Jersey the night before their sister's wedding.

U.S. goaltender Trey Augustine played alongside Gaudreau at the 2024 men's world championships.

"Unbelievable person," said the Detroit Red Wings prospect. "I got to know him pretty well. Being able to spend time with him, you realize his impact on the hockey community.

"There's not many better people."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2025.

Joshua Clipperton's weekly NHL notebook is published every Wednesday.