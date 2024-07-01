Defenceman Matt Roy is joining the Washington Capitals on a six-year contract worth an average annual value of $5.75 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The 29-year-old American had five goals and 20 assists over 81 games with the Los Angeles Kings in 2023-24, his sixth year with the franchise.

Los Angeles selected Roy in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft, recording 24 goals and 82 assists over 369 career games.