The Washington Capitals placed centre Evgeny Kuznetsov on waivers Saturday, per TSN's Chris Johnston.

The move comes just hours after he was cleared to return to practice by the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

“It’s about a fresh start for Kuzy, first of all" said Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan. "He’s been looking for a change in environment, and this might set the wheels in motion for that to be accomplished.”

MacLellan also indicated that if Kuznetsov is not claimed, the plan is to send him to the Hershey Bears of the AHL.

Kuznetsov left the team on Feb. 5 and has now entered the follow-up care phase of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Kuznetsov has not yet been cleared to return to game action.

In 43 games this season, the 31-year-old has six goals and 17 points. He has missed 12 games since entering the player assistance program.

Kuznetsov, the Capitals’ leading scorer on their 2018 Stanley Cup run, has spent his entire 11-year career in Washington.

In 723 career NHL games, the Chelyabinsk, Russia native has 171 goals and 568 points.