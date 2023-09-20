Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos admitted Wednesday he's disappointed to be heading into the season with an expiring contract.

Stamkos, 33, is currently set to play out the last of an eight-year, $68 million deal with a cap hit of $8.5 million, and become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

“To be honest, I've been disappointed in the lack of talk in that regard," Stamkos said. "It was something that I expressed at the end of last year, that I wanted to get something done before training camp started.

"There haven't been any conversations.”

The Lightning signed forward Brandon Hagel to an eight-year, $52 million extension in the off-season, raising their committed salary total for the 2024-25 season to just over $75 million with 16 players signed.

Drafted first overall by the Lightning in the 2008 draft, Stamkos has spent his entire career with Tampa Bay, re-signing with the team on his current deal just ahead of hitting free agency in 2016 amid interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs, among other teams.

Stamkos noted he is willing to negotiate a new contract during the season.

“I would love to extend and play here and finish up my career here but that’s out of my hands," he added. "I can’t write a contract for myself.”

The 6-foot centre was third in team scoring after he recorded 34 goals and 84 points in 81 games last season. He added two goals and four points during the Lightning’s six-game loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs.

Stamkos is a seven-time all-star, won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy in 2010 and 2012, and was named as a second-team all-star in 2011 and 2012. He helped lead the Lightning to Stanley Cup victories in 2020 and 2021.

Over the course of his career, he has 515 goals and 1,056 points in his 1,003-game career. He is the Lightning’s all-time leader in goals and points, as well as second all-time in games played and assists.