The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired K’Andre Miller in a sign-and-trade with the New York Rangers and have also agreed to a long-term deal with the defenceman, it was announced Tuesday.

The Rangers are getting blueliner Scott Morrow, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick in return for Miller.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the deal is for eight years with an average-annual value of $7.5M. Furthermore, the first-round pick is top-10 protected.

Miller, 25, had seven goals and 27 points in 74 games with the New York Rangers last season while averaging 21:57 of ice time.

The 6-foot-5 left-shot defenceman is coming off of a two-year, $7.74 million deal with an annual cap hit of $3.87 million.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Rangers in 2018, Miller has 36 goals and 132 points in 368 career games.

The St. Paul, Minn., native represented the United States twice at the World Juniors, winning a silver medal in 2019.

Morrow was drafted in the second round, 40th overall, by the Hurricanes in 2021.

The 22-year-old defenceman appeared in 14 games for the Hurricanes in 2024-25, tallying a goal and five assists.

Morrow made his NHL debut with Carolina in 2023-24 and played 2 games.