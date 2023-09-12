The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forwards Kieffer Bellows and Jayden Halbgewachs to professional tryouts, bringing their total number of players on PTOs to six.

The Hurricanes had previously announced training camp deals for forwards Cory Conacher, Brendan Perlini, and Nick Shore, as well as defenceman Nathan Beaulieu.

The team’s website notes the Hurricanes impetus for expanding the roster stems from needing at least 40 active players for two preseason games on Sept. 29.

Bellows, 25, posted three goals in 28 games with the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers last season. Selected 19th overall by the Islanders in 2016, he was claimed off waivers by the Flyers, but went unqualified ahead of free agency.

Halbgewachs, 26, posted 10 goals and 20 points with Sweden's Vaxjo HC last season. He appeared in all three of his career NHL games with the San Jose Sharks in 2021-22, posting one assist.

Halbgewachs was undrafted to begin his NHL career, joining the AHL's San Jose Barracuda in 2018-19 after four seasons in the WHL.