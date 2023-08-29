The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forwards Cory Conacher and Brendan Perlini to professional tryout agreements.

The two will join veteran defenceman Nathan Beaulieu as players attending training camp with the Hurricanes on PTOs.

Both forwards were previously signed to AHL deals with the Chicago Wolves, who are independent from any NHL club after previously serving as the Hurricanes affiliate.

Conacher last played in the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2019-20 season. After two years in Switzerland, he returned to North America last season, posting four goals and 10 points over 17 games in the AHL, divided between the Belleville Senators and the Charlotte Checkers.

The 33-year-old, who was undrafted to begin his NHL career, has 28 goals and 75 points in 193 games with the Lightning, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders.

Perlini posted 10 goals and 15 points in 26 games with the AHL Wolves last season. He last appeared in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers in 2021-22, posting four goals and an assist in 23 games.

Selected 12th overall in the 2014 draft by the Arizona Coyotes, the 27-year-old has 50 goals and 81 points in 262 career games with the Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings and Oilers.