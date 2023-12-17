Hurricanes G Raanta clears waivers, assigned to AHL
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta has been assigned to the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves Sunday after clearing waivers.
The 34-year-old was waived on Saturday. He has appeared in 14 games for the Hurricanes this season, posting a 6-5-1 record with a 3.61 goals-against average and a .854 save percentage.
Raanta is in his third year in Carolina and is on a one-year, $1.5 million contract. He won the William M. Jennings Trophy with teammate Frederik Andersen in 2022 for allowing the least goals against average.
The Rauma, Finland native has a career 2.49 goals-against average over 265 games with the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes and Hurricanes.