Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta left Wednesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers after the first period.

The team says he will not return due to precautionary reasons.

Raanta stopped seven of the eight shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes and was not back on the ice following intermission. Pyotr Kochetkov took over in the Carolina net.

The 34-year-old came into Wednesday's game with a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .885.

The Hurricanes will be back in action at home on Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.