The Carolina Hurricanes signed goaltender Aaron Dell to a free-agent tryout contract on Sunday night, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

Dell, 34, became an unrestricted free agent in July after spending last season under contract with the San Jose Sharks. He had an 0-3-0 record in four games with the Sharks with a .913 save percentage and a 2.71 goals-against average. In 38 AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda, Dell had 15-17-4 with a .898 save percentage and a 3.14 GAA.

The Hurricanes agreed to a free-agent tryout contract with Aaron Dell last night, same as they had done last month with Jaroslav Halak although that didn't produce an NHL contract. We'll see if Dell sticks around or not post tryout. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 18, 2023

Undrafted to begin his career, Dell is a veteran of 130 NHL games, with a 50-50-13 record. He began his career with the Sharks and spent one season with the New Jersey Devils and one with the Buffalo Sabres before returning to San Jose last season.



Hurricanes continue to tryout goaltenders

The addition of Dell comes roughly a month after the Hurricanes released Jaroslav Halak from a free-agent tryout.

Carolina has used three goaltenders this season in Antti Raanta, Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov, who is the only one on the current active roster with Yaniv Perets behind him on the depth chart.

Raanta was to the AHL's Chicago Wolves on Sunday after he cleared waivers. He has appeared in 14 games for the Hurricanes this season, posting a 6-5-1 record with a 3.61 goals-against average and a .854 save percentage.

Andersen, sidelined since early November with a blood clotting issue, is expected to resume skating this week.

Kochetkov, who opened the season in the AHL, has a 6-6-2 NHL record this season with a .894 save percentage and a 2.62 GAA.