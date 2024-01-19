Spencer Martin is headed to Raleigh.

The Carolina Hurricanes claimed the goaltender on waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Martin, 28, has a 3-8-1 record this season with an .887 save percentage and a 3,65 goals-against average this season. He was claimed by the Blue Jackets off waivers in September after spending the past two seasons with the Canucks.

A native of Oakville, Ont., Martin spent the last two seasons with the Vancouver Canucks after making his NHL debut during the 2016-2017 campaign with the Colorado Avalanche.

For his career, Martin is 17-25-6 with a 3.63 GAA and .886 SV%.

In 43 games this season, the Hurricanes have the second-worst team save percentage in the NHL at .887.