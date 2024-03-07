The Carolina Hurricanes are close to acquiring forward Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a package that includes forward Michael Bunting, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Hearing that the Hurricanes and Penguins are very close to a Guentzel trade. But still some details to work through. Bunting is part of the package. Both teams are playing tonight which also may complicate timing to some degree. But all signs point to Guentzel going to Carolina. https://t.co/RipdQAk4Js — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 7, 2024

According to LeBrun there are still details to work through, and the timing of the deal could be complicated by the fact that both teams are playing on Thursday.

Again, just to be clear, the Guentzel trade is not quite done yet. Both teams playing tonight, some final details to be ironed out, sounds like a post game trade call with the league. But all signs pointing to Guentzel heading to Carolina. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 7, 2024

The Hurricanes announced earlier on Thursday that Bunting would be held out of the lineup for trade-related reasons.

Guentzel, 29, is on the final year of his five-year, $30 million deal with an AAV of $6 million and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The 5-foot-11 winger has 22 goals and 52 points in 50 games this season, playing primarily on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust.

Drafted 77th overall by the Penguins in 2013, Guentzel has played his entire eight-season career with the Penguins, recording 219 goals and 466 points in 503 career games.

Guentzel represented the Penguins twice at the NHL All-Star Game in 2020 and 2022, and helped the Penguins win a Stanley Cup title in 2017.

Bunting has appeared in 60 games this season for the Hurricanes and posted 13 goals and 23 assists with a minus-15 rating.

The 28-year-old is in the first year of a three-year, $13.5 million deal he signed with Carolina on July 1 that carries a $4.5 million AAV.

He has also appeared for the Arizona Coyotes and Toronto Maple Leafs over the course of his 247 game NHL career.