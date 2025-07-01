The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are closing in on a trade that would send defenceman K'Andre Miller to Carolina, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

He adds that the Hurricanes are working on an extension with Miller, who is a restricted free agent.

Miller, 25, had seven goals and 27 points in 74 games with the New York Rangers last season while averaging 21:57 of ice time.

The 6-foot-5 left-shot defenceman is coming off of a two-year, $7.74 million deal with an annual cap hit of $3.87 million.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Rangers in 2018, Miller has 36 goals and 132 points in 368 career games.

The St. Paul, Minn., native represented the United States twice at the World Juniors, winning a silver medal in 2019.