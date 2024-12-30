The Carolina Hurricanes will be without defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere for an unspecified amount of time due to an upper-body injury, head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday.

"I'm not sure of the length of it, but it'll be more than day-to-day. That's all I can tell you right now," Brind'Amour told reporters after practice.

Gostisbehere, who last played on Dec. 27, has six goals, 21 assists and a minus-6 rating in 35 games so far this season.

Gostisbehere, 31, is on his second stint with Carolina after signing a three-year, $9.6 million contract in July.

The club also made a couple roster moves, recalling blueliner Riley Stillman from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League and placing forward Jack Drury on injured reserve.

Drury underwent hand surgery on Dec. 12 and has missed the past eight games.

The Hurricanes are currently third in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 22-13-1 as they prepare to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.