The Carolina Hurricanes advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders in Game 5 of their first-round series on Tuesday.

Teuvo Teravainen, Andrei Svechnikov, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Jack Drury, Stefan Noesen and Seth Jarvis all found the net for the Hurricanes in the victory.

The Hurricanes will move on to face the New York Rangers in the next round.

The Rangers swept the Washington Capitals in their first-round series.