The Carolina Hurricanes and goaltender Spencer Martin have reached a one-year, $775,000 contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

The 28-year-old netminder is 4-0-1 with a 1.97 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in five games with the Hurricanes since being claimed off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets in January.

“Spencer has been an excellent addition to our team,” said Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell in a news release. “He stepped right in and played well for us, and we’re excited to sign him for next season.”

Martin appeared in 13 games this year with Columbus prior to being waived, posting a .887 save percentage and 3.65 GAA.

Martin was selected in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche and appeared in three games with the team during the 2016-17 season. He resurfaced in 2021-22 with the Vancouver Canucks, playing a total of 35 games over the next two seasons. The Blue Jackets claimed him off waivers from Vancouver last September.

In 56 total NHL games, Martin has a .889 save percentage and 3.47 GAA.