The Carolina Hurricanes have extended forward Logan Stankoven to a eight-year, $48 million contract with an annual cap hit of $6 million on Tuesday.

Stankoven, 22, was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Dallas Stars at the trade deadline, along with four draft picks, in exchange for forward Mikko Rantanen.

The 5-foot-8 centre recorded 14 goals and 38 points in 78 games last season split between the Stars and Hurricanes. He added five goals and eight points in 15 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

He is entering the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract and was scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drafted 47th overall by the Stars, Stankoven has 20 goals and 52 points in 102 career games split between the Stars and Hurricanes.

The Kamloops B.C. native represented Canada twice at the World Juniors, winning gold in 2022 and 2023.