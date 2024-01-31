Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is set to resume on-ice activities after being out since Nov. 6 due to blood clotting issues.

Andersen has appeared in just six games this season, his third with the Hurricanes, going 4-1-0 with an .894 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against. He was ruled out indefinitely when diagnosed.

“In November, Frederik Andersen was diagnosed with a deep-vein thrombosis and subsequent pulmonary embolisms,” said Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell. “He has been on anti-coagulation medication since that time, and working with a team of experts to obtain medical opinions as to how he can return to playing safely.

“Frederik has resumed off-ice activities without complication and will now begin limited on-ice conditioning. We will provide additional updates as the process begins to progress.”

Originally drafted in the seventh round (187th overall) by Carolina at the 2010 NHL Draft, Andersen did not sign with the organization and re-entered the draft, where he was take 87th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2012.

In 2016, he was dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs where he spent five seasons (2016-21). Andersen is a two-time winner of the William M. Jennings trophy.

The 34-year-old re-upped with the Hurricanes on July 1 on a two-year, $6.8 million extension.

The Herning, Denmark native has appeared in 485 NHL games with a career .915 save percentage and 2.58 GAA and an all-time record of 286-126-52.

The Hurricanes are second in the Metropolitan Division with 61 points and are on a three-game winning streak.