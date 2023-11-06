Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is out indefinitely due to a blood clotting issue.

Andersen, 34, is 4-1-0 this season with a .894 save percentage and a 2.87 goals-against average. He last played on Nov. 2 against the New York Rangers, making 24 saves in a 2-1 loss.

"During recent medical testing, it was discovered that Frederik Andersen had a blood clotting issue that needed to be addressed," general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. "There is currently no timetable for his return, but we are confident that Freddie will be able to make a full recovery."

Andersen is in his third season with the Hurricanes and is signed through next season at a cap hit of $3.4 million. He went 21-11-1 with the Hurricanes last season, re-signing with the team on a two-year deal on July 1.

The Hurricanes added veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak on a free agent tryout, noting that Andersen was dealing with a medical issue.

Halak, 38, played 25 games for the New York Rangers last season, going 10-9-5 with a goals-against average of 2.72 and a .903 save percentage.