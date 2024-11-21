Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is set to undergo a procedure on his knee and will roughly eight weeks, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

LeBrun adds that the surgery is not considered major and is instead considered a clean-up procedure.

The update comes on the heels of head coach Rod Brind'Amour announcing last week that Andersen would be out "way longer" than the week-to-week timeline he initially gave on Oct. 31.

The injury ended a strong start to the season for Andersen, who is 3-1-0 with a .941 save percentage and a 1.49 goals-against average.

The 35-year-old netminder was limited to just 16 games last season due to blood clots, going 13-2-0 with a .932 save percentage and a 1.84 GAA. He is in the last year of his current contract, signed at a cap hit of $3.4 million.

With Andersen sidelined, the Hurricanes have leaned largely on Pyotr Kochetkov, who has shined with is 10-2-0 record this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.30 GAA.