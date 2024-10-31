Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, head coach Rod Brind'Amour announced Thursday.

The update comes amid a strong start to the season for Andersen, who is 3-1-0 with a .941 save percentage and a 1.49 goals-against average.

The 35-year-old netminder was limited to just 16 games last season due to blood clots, going 13-2-0 with a .932 save percentage and a 1.84 GAA. He is in the last year of his current contract, signed at a cap hit of $3.4 million.

With Andersen sidelined, the Hurricanes will lean largely on Pyotr Kochetkov, while Spencer Martin has been recalled to back him up. Kochetkov is also 3-1-0 this season with a .894 save percentage and a 2.77 GAA.

Martin has yet to play for the Hurricanes this season, owning a 1-1-1 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.32 GAA. He went 4-1-1 with the Hurricanes last season with a . 896 save percentage and a 2.63 GAA.

The Hurricanes, who are 6-2-0 to start the season, will host the Boston Bruins (4-5-1) on Thursday.