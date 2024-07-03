William Carrier is joining the Carolina Hurricanes on on a six-year, $12 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $2 million.

The contract runs through the 2029-30 season.

Carrier, a 29-year-old winger, scored six goal and added two assists over 39 games with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023-24, missing a large portion of the season with an upper-body injury.

“William is a physical forward who competes hard at both ends of the ice,” said general manager Eric Tulsky. “He is relentless on the forecheck and difficult to play against. We’re excited to add his veteran presence to our lineup.”

The native of Montreal was an original member of the Golden Knights, helping them win their first Stanley Cup in 2023.

Carrier has 58 goals and 49 assists over 413 career games with the Buffalo Sabres and Golden Knights.