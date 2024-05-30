NEW YORK — Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Jaccob Slavin has won the NHL's Lady Byng Trophy, the league announced Thursday.

The trophy is awarded annually to the player who exhibits sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct with a high standard of play.

Slavin was assessed just eight penalty minutes while anchoring a Carolina defence corps that helped the team allow the fourth-fewest goals this season (216).

Slavin won the award in 2020-21 and placed second in 2021-22.

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson were the other finalists.

Voting was conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the regular season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.