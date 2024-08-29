Carolina Hurricanes veteran forward Jesper Fast is not expected to play in the 2024-25 season after undergoing neck surgery on August 6, the team announced on Thursday.

The 32-year-old winger suffered the injury during last year's regular season finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets and wasn't able to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the 'Canes were eliminated in the second round by the New York Rangers in six games.

Fast tallied six goals and 13 assists over 73 games with the Hurricanes in 2023-24, his fourth season with the club and 11th in the NHL.

A native of Sweden, Fast has scored 91 goals and 157 assists over 703 career games with the Hurricanes and Rangers, adding 14 goals and 13 assists over 80 playoffs games.

Fast was selected by the Rangers in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL Draft.

Fast is entering the final season of a two-year, $4.8 million contract.

The Hurricanes open the preseason against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sept. 24 and regular season on Oct. 4, also against the visiting Lightning.