Carolina Hurricanes star forward Martin Necas was among the 14 players who elected salary arbitration prior to Friday's deadline.

Necas, 25, recorded 24 goals and 53 points in 77 games with the Hurricanes last season. He added four goals and nine points in 11 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the New York Rangers in the second round.

The 6-foot-2 centre is coming off a two-year, $6 million contract and has been the subject of trade rumours since the off-season began.

Drafted 12 overall by the Hurricanes in 2017, Necas has 97 goals and 243 points in 362 career regular season games.

The Nove Mesto na Morave, Czechia, native represented his country twice at the World Championship and helped his team win a gold medal on home soil in May.

Players who opt for salary arbitration are not eligible to sign offer sheets as restricted free agents.

The window for teams to elect salary arbitration for their players entering restricted free agency closes on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Full list of players who elected salary arbitration:

Jake Christiansen - Columbus Blue Jackets

Connor Dewar - Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Drury - Carolina Hurricanes

Ty Emberson - San Jose Sharks

Jet Greaves - Columbus Blue Jackets

Ryan Lindgren - New York Rangers

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen - Buffalo Sabres

Beck Malenstyn - Buffalo Sabres

Kirill Marchenko - Columbus Blue Jackets

J.J. Moser - Tampa Bay Lightning

Martin Necas - Carolina Hurricanes

Spencer Stastney - Nashville Predators

Joe Veleno - Detroit Red Wings

Oliver Wahlstrom - New York Islanders