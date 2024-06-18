The Carolina Hurricanes have stayed in-house for their new general manager.

The team announced the promotion of Eric Tulsky to the permanent position on Tuesday.

Tulsky had been named interim GM following the departure of Don Waddell last month after 10 years in the role.

Originally joining the Hurricanes in 2014 as a consultant, Tulsky spent the past four seasons as an assistant GM.

"Eric is ready for this opportunity,” owner Tom Dundon said in a statement. “He has a proven history of managing people and overseeing operations both outside of hockey and over the last decade with the Hurricanes. His dedication, work ethic and attention to detail make him the ideal candidate to become our next general manager. Everything we do here is collaborative, and Eric will work closely with Darren Yorke, Rod Brind’Amour and our leadership team to continue building a championship-calibre hockey club.”

A native of Philadelphia, Tulsky is the owner of 27 US patents.