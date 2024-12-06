The Carolina Hurricanes have placed forward Brendan Lemieux on waivers for purposes of mutual contract termination Friday.

Lemieux, 28, has not played with Carolina this season. He has skated in 12 games with the Hurricanes' AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, scoring two goals.

A second-round pick (31st overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in 2014, Lemieux began his professional career with the Winnipeg Jets organization, making his NHL debut during the 2017-18 season.

As a member of the Hurricanes in 2023-24, he skated in 32 games, recording five points. He signed a one-year, $775,000 contract extension with Carolina in March 2024.

“Brendan asked to be released from his contract so he could pursue a new opportunity," Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky told Hurricanes.com. "We wish him nothing but the best in the next stage of his career.”

In 307 career NHL games, Lemieux has 36 goals and 74 points split between the Jets, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers and Hurricanes.