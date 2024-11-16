The Carolina Hurricanes announce that the team has placed forward Seth Jarvis on injured reserve with an upper-body injury retroactive to Nov. 10.

The 22-year-old has recorded four goals and 11 points in 13 games this season.

The Winnipeg native signed an eight-yea, $63.2 million contract extension with the club on Aug. 31.

Jarvis has registered 68 goals and 157 points in 244 career NHL games, all with Carolina. He was selected 13th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters the hope is that Jarvis can return to practice next week.

He also updated the health status of goalies Frederik Andersen (lower body) and Pyotyr Kochetkov (unspecified).

Andersen will be out 'way longer' than his initial week-to-week timeline, while Kochetkov is doubtful for tonight against the Senators but his injury is not considered serious.