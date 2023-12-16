The Carolina Hurricanes placed veteran goalie Antti Raanta on waivers on Saturday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Hurricanes will likely be in the trade market for a goalie at some point, but "nothing appears imminent at the moment."

The 34-year-old has appeared in 14 games for the Hurricanes this season, posting a 6-5-1 record with a 3.61 goals-against average and a .854 save percentage.

Raanta is in his third year in Carolina and is playing on a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

A native of Finland, Raanta has a career 2.49 goals-against average over 265 games with the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes and Hurricanes.