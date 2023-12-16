Hurricanes place veteran goalie Raanta on waivers
Antti Raanta - The Canadian Press
The Carolina Hurricanes placed veteran goalie Antti Raanta on waivers on Saturday.
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Hurricanes will likely be in the trade market for a goalie at some point, but "nothing appears imminent at the moment."
The 34-year-old has appeared in 14 games for the Hurricanes this season, posting a 6-5-1 record with a 3.61 goals-against average and a .854 save percentage.
Raanta is in his third year in Carolina and is playing on a one-year, $1.5 million contract.
A native of Finland, Raanta has a career 2.49 goals-against average over 265 games with the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes and Hurricanes.