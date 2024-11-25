Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol and does not have a timetable for his return.

"You see some guys bounce back really quick, and some guys it takes longer," Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour said.

The injury leaves the Hurricanes without their two top goaltenders from the start of the season. Frederik Andersen is expected to be sidelined into the new year after undergoing knee surgery last week.

The Hurricanes are set to lean on Spencer Martin and the newly-recalled Yaniv Perets. Martin is 1-2-1 this season with a .870 save percentage and a 3.21 goals-against average. Perets has a 1-2-0 record with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, posting a .825 save percentage and a 2.67 GAA.

Kochetkov, 25, sustained the injury during the the team's 5-4 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday when he collided with teammate Sean Walker as Blue Jackets defenceman drove to the net in overtime.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has a 10-2-0 record this season with a .904 save percentage and 2.42 goals-against average.

Could the Hurricanes turn to the trade market?

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun suggested last week in The Athletic that Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson could be option for the Hurricanes if Kochetkov were to suffer an injury.

LeBrun added that he believes the Ducks would be willing to retain salary on Gibson, who remains signed through next season at a cap hit of $6.4 million.

The 31-year-old made his season debut on Nov. 10 after an appendectomy in late September and has started the year 3-0-1 with a .915 save percentage and 2.46 goals-against average.