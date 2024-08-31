The Carolina Hurricanes have signed restricted free agent forward Seth Jarvis to a eight-year, $63.2 million deal with an annual cap hit of $7.9 million.

His deal includes $30 million in signing bonuses, including one in a diferred ninth year that lowers his AAV.

Jarvis, 22, had a career season in 2023-24 with the Carolina Hurricanes, recording 33 goals and 67 points in 81 games. He added five goals and nine points in 11 playoff games before his team was eliminated in the second round by the New York Rangers.

The 5-foot-10 centre is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract he signed with the Hurricanes in December of 2020.

Drafted 13th overall by the Hurricanes in 2020, Jarvis has 64 goals and 146 points in 231 career games.