Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the team, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Brind'Amour's assistant coaches have also been extended.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 52-win, 111-point season where they finished second in the Metropolitan Division. They made it to the second round of the playoffs before being eliminated in six games by the New York Rangers.

Brind'Amour was named head coach of the Hurricanes ahead of the 2018-19 season and has spent six campaigns behind the bench. In 452 regular season games under Brind'Amour, the Hurricanes are 278-130-44 and have made the playoffs every year under him. He took home the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's coach of the year in 2021.

As a player, the 53-year-old skated in 1,484 career NHL games, scoring 452 goals and 1,184 points, split between the St. Louis Blues, Philadelphia Flyers and Hurricanes. He captained the Hurricanes to its first Stanley Cup championship in 2006. The Ottawa, Ont., native also won the Frank J. Selke Trophy in 2006 and 2007.