RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis each had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes scored four goals in a 5:31 span in the first period in a 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Jesper Fast, Jack Drury, Martin Necas and Brent Burns also scored for Carolina. Jalen Chatfield had two assists.

Zach Hyman scored twice and Mattias Ekholm also had a goal for the Oilers. They’ve lost three in a row following a three-game winning streak.

Both teams used two goalies, but for different reasons.

Carolina starter Antti Raanta left for precautionary reasons after the first period with an ailment. Pyotr Kochetkov made saves on 13 of 15 shots across the final two periods.

Oilers starter Stuart Skinner was pulled with 5:12 left in the first period after Carolina’s fourth goal. It’s the first time Edmonton made an in-game goalie change since the season opener.

Connor McDavid set up Hyman’s second goal for his 10th tally of the season just 3:45 into the third, cutting the deficit to 5-3. The Hurricanes were scrambling for much of the final period until Burns’ empty-net tally.

Fast’s first goal in 13 games came 9:17 into the game. Just 35 seconds later, Drury notched his first goal of the season on a second effort from near the net.

The Oilers converted five seconds into a power play late in the first period on Hyman’s first goal of the night. That ended an 0-for-11 string on power plays covering the previous three games. Ekholm’ scored short-handed in the second period.

