The Carolina Hurricanes signed free agent forward Brendan Lemieux to a one-year, $800,000 contract on Tuesday.

"Brendan is a hard-nosed forward who will add some sandpaper to our lineup," said Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell in a press release. "We're excited to add his physical presence to our team."

Lemieux, 27, scored two goals and added seven assists with 74 penalty minutes over 45 games split between the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23.

The Flyers acquired Lemieux and a 2024 fifth-round pick from L.A. in March for centre Zack MacEwen.

Lemieux made $1.35 million last season.

A native of Denver, Lemieux has tallied 33 goals and 36 assists in addition to 484 penalty minutes over 275 career games with the the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, Kings and Flyers. He has one goal over eight career playoff games.

Selected in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, the 6-foot-1 left winger is the son of four-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux.