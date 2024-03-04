The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Max Comtois to a two-way contract for the remainder of the year, reports TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The deal carries a cap hit of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Comtois has 12 goals and 28 points in 45 games this season with the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

The 25-year-old played 64 games with the Anaheim Ducks last season, posting nine goals and 19 points.

The Longueuil, Que. native was originally selected by the Ducks in the second round (50th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Comtois has tallied 38 goals and 48 assists in 210 career NHL games.